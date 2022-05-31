Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.
Home prices are soaring despite rising mortgage rates and Elk Grove Village is another step closer to gaining a large data center. Listen for more below:
by: Michael Piff, stevegrzanichwgnam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michael Piff, stevegrzanichwgnam
Posted:
Updated:
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.
Home prices are soaring despite rising mortgage rates and Elk Grove Village is another step closer to gaining a large data center. Listen for more below:
Memorial Park in Elk Grove Village. Photo by Michael Piff/WGN Radio
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.