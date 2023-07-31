Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The board of Wirtz Corporation has made Danny Wirtz the chairman and president of the company following the death of his father Rocky Wirtz. The succession was approved over the weekend. He’ll take over leadership of a liquor distributorship, vintage apartment buildings, a small suburban bank along with the Blackhawks and co-ownership of the United Center. Rocky Wirtz died last week at the age of 70.

Also, Chicago-based Cresco Labs and Columbia Care have ended a merger effort that would've created the largest cannabis companies in the U.S.