Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

CVS is laying off hundreds of corporate workers in Illinois. 300 of them to be exact. It’s part of a larger layoff by the pharmacy chain. 5,000 cuts are happening nationwide. The workers who’re losing their jobs are non-customer-facing employees. The local layoffs include 68 workers in Chicago, 161 in Buffalo Grove and 65 in Northbrook. The first round of layoffs will happen in mid-October. CVS will step up hiring in clinical and tech roles as it shifts its focus to healthcare delivery and technology.

Also, there’s been a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over websites created by Chicago-based Groupon for businesses who never asked for them. Listen for more below: