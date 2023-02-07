Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The CVS Health acquisition of Chicago-based Oak Street Health is almost a done deal. The Wall Street Journal reports the sale price will likely be $10.5 billion including debt. It values Oak Street at $39 a share. Oak Street Health provides primary care to Medicare patients and focuses on frequent checkups, preventative screenings and social worker intervention to reduce overall medical costs. The deal would allow CVS to expand from its pharmacy roots into primary health care.

Also, Illinois is launching a $40 million grant program to create large development-ready areas known as “mega sites” across the state. Listen for more below: