Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based Oak Street Health is reportedly a target of acquisition by CVS Health. Oak Street runs primary care centers for Medicare recipients. Bloomberg reports the possible deal values Oak Street at more than $10 billion. Talks between the companies are ongoing and there’s a possibility they could end without a deal. Oak Street has 169 centers across the country that provide care for nearly 160,000 patients. CVS, like Deerfield-based Walgreens have both been expanding from drug store operators to health care providers.

Also, Chicago’s hometown airline has moved up in the rankings of on-time performance. Listen for more below: