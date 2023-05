A CVS pharmacy stands in a Brooklyn neighborhood on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

CVS Health has completed its acquisition of Chicago-based Oak Street Health. The $10.6 billion deal will allow the pharmacy chain to expand into primary care. Oak Street Health’s network focuses on Medicare patients and low-cost care. CVS is based in Rhode Island.

