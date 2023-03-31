Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The proposed merger of Chicago’s Oak Street Health and CVS Health is moving forward. The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission allowed an antitrust waiting period to lapse this week without taking action that would’ve stopped the merger. While the move does not stop regulators from taking action later, it is a sign the process is advancing. Then two companies announced the $10.6 billion acquisition in February. If the transaction is finalized, Oak Street would become a subsidiary of CVS.

Also, a Chicago startup that uses artificial intelligence to make collecting trading and sports cards less of a chore has picked up some new funding. Listen for more below: