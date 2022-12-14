Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago cloud-software company Nerdio has raised $117 million in new funding and the company plans to add staff next year. Nerdio specializes in software that manages virtual desktops using Microsoft’s Azure platform. Crain’s reports the funding round was led by a Washington, DC venture capital fund that’s previously backed Jellyvision and Built In.

Also, credit card and personal loan delinquencies are expected to rise next year, according to Chicago-based credit reporting firm TransUnion.