Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Another court rules in favor of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. The 7th Circuit U-S Appeals Court has affirmed an earlier ruling that cleared the way for the center’s location in Jackson Park.

Also, Illinois auto insurers made hundreds of millions more in profits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than they would have during a period of normal driving behavior. Listen for more below: