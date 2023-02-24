Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Corner Bakery has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The fast-casual breakfast and lunch chain has 20 locations in Illinois, including eight in Chicago. Most of its local locations are in the Loop. Crain’s reports the slow return of workers in urban areas has hurt the company financially. Only about 50% of workers are back in their downtown offices. Corner Bakery has also seen a dramatic drop-off in corporate catering. The chain was once owned by Lettuce Entertain You. It’s now owned by a company based in Pennsylvania.

Also, Illinois has earned another credit upgrade. Listen below for more: