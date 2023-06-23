Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Travelers who use Midway Airport in Chicago will have more food options in the coming months. Connie’s Pizza and M Burger are opening locations in the airport later this summer and fall. There’s also a White Sox Bar and Grill, Dunkin’, Garret Popcorn, and Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. Those new and returning eateries are part of the modernization of Midway’s food court which has been closed since the spring.

Also, a startup that’s co-headquartered in Chicago has raised $15 million in funding. Listen for more below: