Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A community center planned and spearheaded by Pastor Corey Brooks will include a Wintrust Financial branch. The 90,000-square-foot center is slated for opening in late 2024 in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. In the meantime, the bank says it’ll open a temporary branch at 66th and King Drive later this year. The area is considered to be a banking desert. Brooks is pastor of New Beginnings Church and founder of Project H.O.O.D. He’s been raising money for the past year for the $35 million project. Wintrust has contributed $1.5 million of the $30 million raised so far.

Also, United Airlines will allow some passengers flying first class to charge their phones without plugging them in. Listen for more below: