Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Households that bought electricity from a company other than ComEd paid about $10 more per month over the past year than they would have had they stayed with the utility. According to the Illinois Commerce Commission’s annual report on the retail power market, that’s about $8 less than 2021 when it was $18 higher.

Also, a shopping center in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood has sold for $30 million to a New York investor. Listen for more below: