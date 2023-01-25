Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

One of the largest Chicago area realtors is closing five offices. Coldwell Banker Realty ranks third among the big local brokerage firms. Crain’s reports offices are closing in Wheaton, Barrington, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and Chicago’s West Loop. The closings amount to a nearly 12% cut for Coldwell. Prior to the round of closings, the company had 41 offices in the Chicago area, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is separate from Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. The latter has been expanding offices.

Also, A new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago shows business activity in the Midwest remains below normal levels but has improved slightly. Listen for more below: