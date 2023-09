Photo of the CME Group building at 20 S Wacker Dr. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s CME Group will launch options on Micro Gold futures starting October 2nd, pending regulatory review. The Group started smaller-sized Gold and Silver futures over a decade ago and says that’s seen a big increase in the last five years.

Also, Elgin Fastener Group in Wheeling has been acquired by MW Components. Listen for more below: