Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s CME Group has cut about 100 employees or 3% of its staff. Wall Street’s biggest banks have been chopping positions right and left this year, shedding more the 20,000 people during the first six months of 2023.

Also, Northern Trust has been knocked down a rung on the list of Chicago’s largest banks compiled by Crain’s using S&P Global Market Intelligence. BMO Bank is the new top bank with $177 billion in assets. Listen for more below: