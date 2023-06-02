Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A men’s clothing company featured on the TV show Shark Tank is opening a store in Chicago. Crain’s reports Collars & Co. will open next week in The Shops at North Bridge on Michigan Avenue. The company currently has an online presence only. Collars & Co. specializes in polo shirts with dress collars that can be worn under a sweater or with a suit. The company appeared on Shark Tank last year and since then sales have skyrocketed 400%. The Mag Mile store will be small at just 1,000 square feet.

Also, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club wants Chicago to be the safest big city in America. Listen for more below: