Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Civic Federation is urging the Chicago Board of Education to reject a new budget for Chicago Public Schools, a spending plan that includes a nearly 9% increase in the school district’s property tax levy.

Chicago’s housing boom may be over. Area home sales dropped in May, below levels seen before COVID. Illinois Realtors reports 11,641 homes sold in the nine-county metro area last month. Listen for more below: