Photo taken of the Chicago skyline, near North Avenue Beach, by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s tourism agency, Choose Chicago, has unveiled a new marketing campaign and slogan. The campaign’s marketing line is “When You Go You Know.” The tag line replaces the “Welcome Home” campaign, which was launched in 2017.

A new global report ranks Chicago as the 19th top tech startup region. Crain’s reported on the analysis by Startup Genome, a tech startup policy advisory and research organization. Listen for more below: