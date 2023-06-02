Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s tourism industry is nearing full recovery. The city’s tourism agency Choose Chicago reports nearly 49 million people visited the city in 2022, a 60% increase over 2021. The figure is about 80% of the 2019 level and will likely reach full recovery in 2025. Tourists spent $16.9 billion in Chicago last year. Hotel occupancy hit 60%, up from 43% the year before. Choose Chicago says the city’s expected to host 54 million visitors this year. The group’s goal is to push that number to 61 million visitors in 2025.

Also, the company that operates Applebee's is the highest bidder in the bankruptcy auction for Corner Bakery.