Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s technology workforce is growing but still drags behind other cities. Employment in the tech sector grew 1.4% from 2021 to 2022, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association’s 2023 State of the Tech Workforce report. The report says technology employment makes up 5.2% of the region’s workforce and generates an economic impact of $51.2 billion. Most of the tech jobs in Chicago are in web, software, and programming. There are about 56,000 jobs. Other positions include network engineers, architects, support, repair and cybersecurity. The estimated median wage is $92,000. Chicago ranks ninth in the country for the size of its tech workforce.

Also, the Consumer Technology Association is out with its latest innovation scorecard and Illinois received at least one failing grade. Listen for more below: