Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago is still the top spot in the country for commercial real estate investment. That’s according to new data and ranking by Site Selection magazine. Despite the loss of Boeing and Caterpillar, Chicago broke its own record for luring corporate relocations and expansion last year. The city has been the country’s top draw for investment for 10 years in a row. Chicago outpaced Dallas, Houston and New York. Some of the big relocations and expansions include Google, Kellogg’s and Mars. In the suburbs, Canadian electric truck and bus maker Lion Electric opened a large plant in Joliet and Ace Hardware signed a headquarters lease for the former McDonald’s property in Oak Brook.

Also, State Farm is raising homeowners insurance rates in Illinois.