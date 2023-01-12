Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The outlook for 2023 is positive among Chicago’s small business leaders, including company presidents, vice presidents, directors and other executives. A group of 190 of them from companies with 500 or fewer employees were surveyed by Crain’s. Half of them expect revenues to go up this year and nearly a third plan to increase their workforce in 2023.

Also, the chief lender has taken control of the Board of Trade Building in Chicago.