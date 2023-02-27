Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Chicago area has failed to recover all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but a new analysis shows Chicago’s 25 largest employers are making a dent. Crain’s reports they’ve exceeded their pre-COVID headcounts. Those employers saw a 10.3% increase in employees between 2019 and 2022. But small to medium-sized employees saw a nearly 4% decrease. Overall employment in the Chicago area dropped 14% from early to mid 2020 and is still below pre-pandemic levels.

