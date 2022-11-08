Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s landmark Blackstone Hotel is back up for sale. The owners of the Michigan Avenue hotel have hired real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle to sell the property, according to Crain’s. The 335-room hotel had been on the market a year or so ago without any takers because of the slump in travel demand.

Also, Cannabis company Planet 13 has selected Waukegan over Chicago for its newest retail shop. Listen for more below: