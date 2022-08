Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s inflation rate fell last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but was still fourth highest in the country in July. Consumer prices fell 0.2% over the past month but were up 8.8% from a year ago.

Also, the private-equity firm Investindustrial has a deal in place to acquire a portion of a suburban packaged foods company's meal prep business.