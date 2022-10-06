Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s hospitality industry had a strong summer and it’s nearly back to the level reached in 2019 before COVID. Crain’s reported the stats provided by the city’s tourism and convention promotion agency, Choose Chicago. Chicago hotels reported having 3.11 million room nights from June to August, which is 89% of the 2019 level. From January through August, room demand was at 80% of the pre-pandemic level. Employment was at 94%.

Also, Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees at its U.S. warehouses ahead of the holiday season. Listen for more below: