Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

An analysis by self-storage company StorageCafe.com says Chicago’s downtown ranks among the best for residential living. The company examined several factors including living options, safety and lifestyle amenities. The findings were reported by Axios. 67% of the downtown apartments are considered high-end, 90% of rental buildings offer fitness center access and there are 11 restaurants and 2.6 theaters per 1,000 downtown residents. Crime has been on the increase, but the analysis shows it’s lower than 2016-2019. The report comes as the City of Chicago works to increase the number of downtown living spaces.

Also, Chicago office workers are spending about $2,400 less per year on food, shopping and entertainment near the places where they work. Listen for more below: