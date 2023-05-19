Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago has seen a drop in the startup job market just like the rest of the country, but a new report says the city is faring better than other places. The report from global VC firm NGP Capital says Chicago saw a 29% year-over-year decline in startup job openings in the first quarter of 2023. Other metros, including New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami have seen declines of nearly 50%. And the job market may be stabilizing. A separate report from Layoffs.fyi says the number of layoffs has slowed from 2,000 in 2022 to a little more than 1,200 so far in 2023.

