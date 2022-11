Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicagoans are expected to spend about $719 each on holiday shopping this year. Crain’s says that’s according to the data from business management consulting firm Accenture.

Also, A woman from Florida is suing Chicago-based Kraft Heinz foods for $5 million. She claims the company is misleading the public about how long it takes to prepare their Velveeta Mac and Cheese cups. Listen for more below: