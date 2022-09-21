Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The City of Chicago is about to announce a new round of incentives to encourage developers to create at least 1,000 new residential units in the Loop. Crain’s says the proposal will be announced next week by Mayor Lightfoot. The new initiative will use tax-increment financing money and other public incentive programs.

Also, residential rents climbed to a record high in August but moderated for the third-straight month. Listen for more below: