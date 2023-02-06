Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A Chicago tech startup is about to roll out a hardware-software kit that will make most modern tractors fully autonomous. Crain’s reports Sabanto will roll out the self-driving retrofit in the coming months, beating big companies like Deere to the punch. The other companies have been using self-driving tech, but it still requires a driver to take control at the end of each row of corn or soybeans. Sabanto’s system automates that tractor turnaround. The expected price for the kit will be $50,000 and up per unit. Its release comes at a time when American farms are dealing with big labor shortages. By the way, Sabanto means “servant” in Japanese.

Also, Rivian Automotive is reportedly developing an electric bike. Listen for more below: