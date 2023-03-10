Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A Chicago startup will get a national audience Friday with an appearance on the ABC reality show Shark Tank. Pluie will showcase its self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms. The company’s founder and CEO and cofounder and COO will pitch their product to the show’s investor panel. Both founders are moms and launched Pluie in 2020. They were one of the big winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards last year. The changing table is powered by a UV-C light system that turns on when the table is folded and not in use. It can kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses.

