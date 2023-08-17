Access Marketing Company is proud to be recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list. (Photo: Business Wire / AP Photos)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Inc. 5000 is out and a Chicago startup ranks the highest among local companies on the list. The list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. Songfinch is ranked number 11 on the list. The company connects its users with songwriters who turn personal stories, poems, etc. into lyrics and then into actual songs. The company launched in 2016 and raised $17 million in a Series A funding round last year. It’s grown nearly 24,000% in the past three years. Songfinch reported $36 million in revenue last year and is on track to do $75 million in 2023.

Also, a Chicago-based technology nonprofit called P33 has been funded by the federal Minority Business Development Agency. Listen for more below: