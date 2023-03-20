Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A Chicago startup on a mission to provide world-class music education that’s accessible to more people has secured new funding through a Series A round. Trala raised $8 million, which pushes its total to $15 million. It’s an online music school launched in 2017. They use technology that listens to a person play their instrument and it gives instant feedback on their practice. The app also pairs students with teachers. Their target audience is musicians who wouldn’t have access to music education otherwise. In 2022, Trala saw 14 times growth and added 30 new music teachers to its roster. The new funding will help the company expand.

