Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

There’s a new national distribution deal for a Chicago startup that makes wraps using mostly eggs instead of flour. Egglife Foods has reached an agreement with Whole Foods Market to expand its availability in stores. The company launched in 2019 and had 4,500 locations at the end of 2022. That number will grow significantly with the Whole Foods deal. The retailer will sell Egglife’s original and everything bagel flavored wraps near the hummus, dips and spreads display in Whole Foods stores. Chicago Inno reports more growth for Egglife is expected in 2024.

Also, commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle has developed its own artificial intelligence model. Listen for more below: