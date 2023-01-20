Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago saw a record amount of venture capital investment in 2022. Crain’s reports startup funding topped $10 billion for the first time. And it happened as investment dropped nationally during the past year. A single deal contributed to half of Chicago’s record funding — $5.2 billion invested by Walgreens in health care provider VillageMD. According to PitchBook’s Venture Monitor, the $10 billion is sharply higher than Chicago’s $6.6 billion in VC investment in 2021. Nationally, venture investment fell 31% last year compared to 2021 and while deals in Chicago also dropped, investment here hasn’t declined as much.

Rush University System for Health has announced plans for a new outpatient cancer center in Lisle. Listen for more below: