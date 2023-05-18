Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Chicago lost about 81,000 people from 2020 to 2022. That’s just under 3% of its population. Even with the decline, Chicago remains the country’s third most populous city after New York City and Los Angeles. Houston is fourth. As of July 2022, Chicago’s population was estimated at 2,665,039. During the same period, Illinois lost more than 230,000 people or 1.8% of its population. The Chicago metro drove most of that decline. The metro covers 14 counties including Cook, the collar counties and parts of Indiana and Wisconsin.

Also, an apartment and retail development across from Wrigley Field has been sold for a big loss. Listen for more below: