Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new ranking of global financial centers now includes Chicago in the top ten. The Global Financial Centres Index ranks Chicago as 8th just ahead of Boston and right behind Shanghai. Chicago was 12th on the index last year. New York is ranked 1st and London is 2nd. According to the index, Chicago ranked high for business environment, human capital, financial sector development and reputation. The city had a strong showing in several other areas as well, including banking, investment management, fintech and trading. Among other things, the index provides evaluations of future competitiveness.

Also, layoffs at Salesforce and Facebook could impact the real estate market in Chicago. Listen for more below: