Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

For the second month in a row, Chicago has posted the highest gains among the top 20 cities for home prices. Cleveland and New York are also at the top for price gains, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Chicago-area single-family home values climbed 4.2% in June compared with the same month last year. In May, home prices were up 4.6%. Just a year ago, Chicago was 18th on the list, after 61 months of consistently tepid home price growth.

Also, a Chicago company that makes bar-code readers and printers is planning to eliminate about 7% of its workforce. Listen for more below: