Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Office occupancy in Chicago and other major cities U.S. cities has climbed above 50% for the first time since March 2020. That’s according to Kastle Systems, the security company that monitors worker swipes on building security systems. Chicago joins ten other cities in hitting the milestone. The return to work isn’t consistent across all workdays. The data shows Friday is the lowest day of occupancy and Tuesday is the highest.

Also, Chicago-based GE HealthCare is buying artificial intelligence-powered ultrasound company Caption Health. Listen for more below: