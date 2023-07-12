Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

An upscale mini golf company based in Chicago is expanding across the country and has announced a new location in Maryland. Puttshack’s newest location will be in Baltimore’s Harbor East and has an opening date in late 2024. The company features a tech-driven mini golf experience that targets an upscale clientele. Puttshack has nine locations including here in Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Miami, Denver, St. Louis and the United Kingdom.

Also, Governor Pritzker will lead an Illinois delegation on a trade mission to the UK this weekend. Listen for more below: