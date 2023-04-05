Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Shares in two of the three Chicago-based marijuana companies are trading at or near all-time lows. Weed stocks have been struggling for months and dropped late last year when as efforts stalled to pass the SAFE Banking Act. That law would’ve allowed marijuana companies to utilize the traditional banking system, including getting loans credit and debit cards. Crain’s reports Cresco Labs closed at $1.50 per share Tuesday. Verano Holdings fell to a new record low of $2.74 per share. Green Thumb Industries dropped 4%. U.S. marijuana stocks are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange. The dropping share prices could prevent further mergers and acquisitions.

Also, not much more is known about job cuts at Chicago-based McDonalds. Listen for more below: