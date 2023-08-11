Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute

Chicago is the number one startup ecosystem in the Midwest. That’s according to Chicago venture capital firm M25 in its annual list of the top startup cities. Even though the past year has been difficult nationally for startups, because of layoffs and tight funding, the Midwest has shown resilience. In Chicago, there’ve been a half dozen $100 million-plus funding rounds and many more eight-figure funding rounds. The ranking says that resilience has left Chicago in good shape.

Also, Lollapalooza was good for the hotel business in Chicago.