Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The best independent coffee shop in the country is right here in Chicago. That’s according to the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards. Big Shoulders Cafe took top honors. The award says Big Shoulders is a “must-stop for no-nonsense artisan beans, roasted to perfection.” Big Shoulders Coffee has six locations in the Chicago area including West Town, the Gold Coast and Loop. The West Town storefront was the first to open back in 2012 at 1105 W. Chicago.

Also, Chicago credit reporting agency TransUnion is cutting about 10% of its workforce. Listen for more below: