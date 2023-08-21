Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s innovation hub 1871 is looking for the next big product or service in insurance technology. The accelerator has announced its new program called InsurTech Innovation Lab with an October launch date. The space is expected to bring together major players in the insurance landscape. 1871 leaders think that area is poised for major transformation and innovation. InsurTech refers to the use of technology innovation to find cost savings and efficiency in the current insurance industry model.

Also, a small business grant program in Cook County has extended the deadline to apply for pandemic-recovery funds. Listen for more below: