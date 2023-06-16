Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s hotels like what they see so far from bookings for the NASCAR event over the July 4th weekend. Crain’s reports bookings have gone up in recent days and hotels appear to be doing solid business. Some high-end hotels appear to be lagging behind though. The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association says occupancy surrounding the NASCAR event will be roughly 80%. One hotel exec says her facility’s occupancy will be stronger than last year. There’s also a major volleyball tournament at McCormick Place during the same timeframe.

Also, Rivian Automotive, with a plant in downstate Normal, says production of its electric SUV is ramping up and could overtake output of its electric pickup truck this quarter. Listen for more below: