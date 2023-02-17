Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Home prices in Chicago dropped sharply in January. The Chicago Association of Realtors says the median price of homes sold in Chicago fell 10% to $261,000. The drop is sharper than declines in the condo market and in other Chicago area counties. Experts put the blame on rising interest rates. For comparison, the median home price in Lake County was up 7%. In DuPage County it was down 2.5%. The Chicago condo market saw prices that were essentially flat, down 0.4% from a year ago.

Deere & Co. has raised its earning guidance and its shares have been climbing in Friday trading.