Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A Chicago startup that’s addressing the health care workforce shortage has raised $1.3 million in a funding round. Grapefruit Health connects organizations with clinical students to do tasks remotely. The company trains clinical students, medical assistants and pre-med students. It plans to use the new funding to expand its clientele and continue scaling the company. The backers in this round of funding include Google for Startups and a family fund owned by a former Blue Cross Blue Shield executive. The U.S. health care system could be short more than three-million workers in the coming years.

Also, the property that houses the Apple Store at North and Clybourn in Chicago is up for sale. Listen for more below: