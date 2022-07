Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new analysis shows Chicago had the sharpest drop in tech employment among major U.S. cities during the pandemic. Real estate firm CBRE analyzed federal jobs data that shows Chicago lost 2,940 tech jobs between 2019 and 2021.

Also, the pilots union says United Airlines has agreed to reopen contract talks to improve terms of a tentative agreement reached last month. Listen for more below: